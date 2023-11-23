 MP Weather Update: Pachmarhi Chills At 4.6° Celsius; Night Temperature Drops Below 15° Celsius In Over Dozen Cities
Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, November 23, 2023, 02:53 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is set to experience a shift in weather conditions from November 25. According to the weather department, rainfall is anticipated in the western parts, including Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain, between November 26 and 28. Meanwhile, there is a noticeable decrease in day and night temperatures. On Wednesday, the daytime temperature in Pachmarhi, a hill station in the state, dropped to 4.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Pachmarhi on Wednesday was recorded at 24.8 degrees Celsius, the lowest in the state. Bhopal recorded 30.5 degrees, Indore 29.2 degrees, Gwalior 27.3 degrees, Ujjain 29.7 degrees, and Jabalpur 29 degrees.

Cities with Temperatures Below 30 Degrees

Places like Betul, Dhar, Raisen, Ratlam, Shivpuri, Chhindwara, Khajuraho, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Seoni, Sidhi, Umaria, Shajapur, and Malajkhand reported temperatures below 30 degrees.

Coldest Nights in Pachmarhi

Pachmarhi recorded the lowest temperatures at night. The nights between Tuesday and Wednesday saw temperatures drop to 11.4 degrees Celsius. Other places with cool nights include Gwalior (12.4 degrees), Khandwa (13.4 degrees), Khargone (13.4 degrees), Datia (13.4 degrees), Dhar (14.7 degrees), Guna (13.7 degrees), Khajuraho (14 degrees), Mandla (14.3 degrees), Narsinghpur (14.4 degrees), Sagar (14.8 degrees), Rewa (13.4 degrees), Umaria (13.8 degrees), Malajkhand (14.4 degrees), Rajgarh (13 degrees), Shajapur (14.3 degrees), and Ujjain (14.6 degrees).

Light Rain and Cloud Cover Expected

An active Western Disturbance is affecting northern India, and its impact will be felt in Madhya Pradesh. The weather forecast suggests the possibility of light rainfall in several districts, including Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain, due to this system.

