MP Weather Update: Nautapa-Like Heat Bakes State; Khajuraho, Naugaon & Damoh Hot At 44°C

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh is witnessing Nautapa-like heat after the Nautaps! For the first time in history, temperatures in Khajuraho, Naugaon and Damoh has been recorded to be 44 degrees Celsius. Also, 95% cities of the state is experiencing 40 degrees Celsius heat. The scorching heat is going to continue on June 13 and June 14.

As the emerging cyclone above Arabian Sea, Biparjoy, has absorbed all the humidity, the Madhya Pradesh weather has changed totally from wet to dry. The skies are observed to be clear and dry, which is responsible for sunrays falling directly on the earth’s surface, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar.

Chances of rains in few districts…

Weatherman told on Tuesday that Bhopal skies are covered with dark clouds. Also, it may rain in Bhopal, Rewa and Narmadapuram division. Clouds are reaching Dhar, Indore, Khandwa, Khargone, Badwani, Burhanpur, Ujjain, Chindwada, Sagar, Seoni and Guna district’s skies also. In last 24 minutes, it has rained in 1.2 milimeters in Satna and Narsimhpur.

Mercury rose for the first time in June

On Monday, the temperature reached 40 to 42 degrees in Bhopal, Gwalior and Jabalpur. The temperature in Nagaon, Khajuraho and Damoh crossed 44 degrees Celsius, while Malajkhand, Tikamgarh, Mandla, Satna recorded 43 degrees Celsius, Umaria, Narmadapuram, Guna, Shivpuri, Ratlam, Sagar and Sidhi recorded temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius.

Barring Pachmarhi, Indore, Ujjain, the mercury remained above 40 degrees in most of the cities. Even the June nights are getting hotter. The mercury is 25 degrees or more in 25 districts of the state. Damoh, Datia, Sidhi, Tikamgarh recorded a minimum temperature of 31 degrees. Monday night's mercury was recorded 29.8 in Naugaon, 30.6 in Gwalior.