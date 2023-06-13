Indore Weather: Rising Temperature Leaves Indoreans Praying For Relief

ANANDSHIVRE

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the temperature reaching close to 40 degrees Celsius, Indoreans spent their day praying for relief from the scorching heat and rising humidity on Monday.

In the evening, clouds enveloped the city sky but it didn’t rain and left denizens disappointed.

Officials of the regional meteorological department said that the temperature would remain between 38 and 40 degrees Celsius but the light showers may provide relief from Tuesday evening and also on Wednesday.

Hot winds blowing across the city had given the feeling of a furnace to the denizens and the roads wore a barren look in the afternoon.

Most of the people had confined themselves indoors to protect themselves from the onslaught of hot airwaves.

The cloudy weather has also made the night hot and unbearable for the citizens.

“Hot winds were blowing with the speed of about 24 kilometres per hour which made the weather dry,” a department official said, adding, “The moisture incursion is taking place due to the cyclone Biporjoy in the Arabian Sea which is only about 310 kilometres from Porbandar. The conditions would cause rainfall and the state will also witness a spell of stormy winds,” met officials added.

The humidity recorded on Monday morning was 54 per cent, while it was 29 per cent in the evening.

Max 39.5 degrees Celsius (Two degrees above normal)

Min 26.2 degrees Celsius (One degree above normal)