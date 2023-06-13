Bhopal: Flights’ Flexi Fare Is Over ₹10,000 As College Admissions Peak

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Flexi fare of flights from Bhopal to all the major cities has crossed Rs 10,000 as college admissions are on. Regular fare of flights is approximately Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 from Bhopal, Delhi to Mumbai and Bengaluru.

Now, it is Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 for Mumbai and Bengaluru when students are travelling to cities to get admission in professional education institutions. With a flexi fare, one can change or cancel bus and ferry bookings up to 2 hours before departure.

Long waiting list of trains has made situation worst for middle class families as they have no option but to fly with their wards for the admission in Indian professional colleges.

May and June, when admissions take place in most colleges, have spoiled tour plan of most families for summer vacations due to high flexi fare. Schools will reopen on June 19.

Punit Maheshwari, travel agent, said, “May-June is admission peak time and mostly students prefer Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru for admission in professional colleges.”

There are many trains for Delhi but for other places, there is heavy rush in trains. “Long waiting list of trains has increased air passengers. And students do not go alone. Their parents accompany them. So, it is proving costly for admission,” he added.