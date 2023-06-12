Bhopal: RSS Muslim Wing Chief Indresh Kumar Suggests To Hoist Tricolour Before Every Friday Namaaz, Sparks Controversy

Picture by Nai Dunia

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief patron of the RSS Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Indresh Kumar suggested to hoist Tiranga every Friday, before the afternoon Namaaz from August 15 onwards. He also advised to perform some physical exercise and yoga, and conclude with the National Anthem.

Kumar was speaking during the conclusion of a four-day training session for the Muslim Rashtriya Manch’s members on Sunday.

According to Nai Dunia, objections have been raised by some Muslims who believe that performing yoga before prayers is not acceptable in their faith. Former Governors Ajeej Kuraisi criticized this proposal and accused the Congress Minority Department of neglecting Muslims.

Indresh Kumar also addressed the issue of Love Jihad, stating that if someone hides their identity from their partner, is it love or deception? People are using the term Love Jihad to manipulate and commit violence.