MP Weather Update: Mild Days And Cool Nights Ahead, No Severe Chills Expected In State

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Despite the anticipation of a brisk chill due to northern winds, Madhya Pradesh remains unaffected, offering a milder climate. The state, which expected a cold spell, is experiencing a more comfortable temperature trend.

Weather scientist Ashfaq Husain explained that an active Western Disturbance in northern India starting from Tuesday will not bring cold winds to Madhya Pradesh. This weather system is expected to remain active until November 12. It’s after this period that the impact of cold weather, with a decrease in night temperatures, is anticipated.

Meanwhile, the daytime temperatures could reach an average of 29-30 degrees Celsius. A significant drop in temperature is predicted after November 20.

The nights will see temperatures between 16 to 17 degrees Celsius. Husain indicated that the daytime temperatures would hover between 33 to 34 degrees Celsius for the next few days, while the nights will witness cooler temperatures, particularly in areas with greenery or nearby water bodies.

Bhopal, is experiencing a similar weather pattern, which is likely to persist for the next five days, up until November 12. Over the last few days, the maximum temperature in Bhopal has remained around 33 degrees Celsius. On Monday, the recorded daytime temperature hit 33.8 degrees Celsius. It’s the third time in 11 years that the daytime temperature has been this high.

In the past 11 years (from 2013 to 2023), the daytime temperature has risen above 33 degrees six times. Last year, on November 6-7, the temperature soared to 34.3 degrees Celsius. Subsequently, this year, the temperature was recorded consecutively for two days: 33.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday and 33.8 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Temperature Records:

On Monday, districts such as Shivpuri, Ratlam, Guna, and Damoh in the state recorded a daytime temperature of 34 degrees Celsius. Similarly, places like Mandla, Narsinghpur, Rewa, Satna, Khandwa, Khargone, and Ujjain experienced temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius or higher. During the night, Betul, Khandwa, Raeesen, Chhindwara, Mandla, Rewa, and Malanjkhand saw temperatures below 15 degrees Celsius.