MP Weather Update: Marginal Drop In Temperature, No Relief From Extreme Heat

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Temperature saw a marginal dip across the state on Wednesday. However, there was no relief from extreme heat.

On the day, Chhatarpur sizzled at 48.4 degrees Celsius, its highest in the decade. Chhatarpur was the hottest place in comparison to any other part of the state on Wednesday. Datia recorded the second highest maximum temperature of 47.9 degrees Celsius. From Thursday onwards, maximum temperatures will start to go downward, except in the Gwalior and Chambal belt.

Bhopal's maximum temperature settled at 44.1 degrees Celsius, which was one degree less than Tuesday's temperature.

The maximum temperature of Betul was 41.2 degree Celsius, Dhar 40.9 degrees Celsius, Guna 44.7 degrees Celsius, Khandwa 43.1 degrees Celsius, Ratlam 41.5 degrees Celsius, Shivpuri 46 degrees Celsius etc. All these places recorded 0.2 till 1 degrees less than the previous day's temperature.

Gwalior, which recorded 47.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, saw mercury level setting down at 46.4. Likewise Satna's maximum temperature was 46.7 degrees Celsius against Tuesdayís 47.1.

Narmadapuram's maximum temperature slipped to 38.8 degrees Celsius. Indore sizzled at maximum temperature of 40.8 degrees Celsius against Tuesdayís 41.1.

The maximum temperature of Shivpuri was 46 degrees celsius), Ujjain 41.5, Rewa 46.2, Chhindwara 43.3, Khajuraho 47.4, Damoh 45.5, Sidhi 46.6 and Malajkhand 44.3.

Heatwave warning

The weather department has issued a warning of severe heatwave in some parts of Sidhi, Tikamgarh districts. Heatwave is likely to prevail in isolated places of Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Khandwa, Khargone, Shajapur, Agar-Malwa, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Ashok Nagar, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Anuppur, Shahdol, Katni, Panna and Sagar districts.