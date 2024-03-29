 MP Weather Update: Light Rain, Hail Storm & Strong Winds Likely In Bhopal, Ujjain & 15 More Districts
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Weather Update: Light Rain, Hail Storm & Strong Winds Likely In Bhopal, Ujjain & 15 More Districts

MP Weather Update: Light Rain, Hail Storm & Strong Winds Likely In Bhopal, Ujjain & 15 More Districts

According to the weather department, in the next few hours, there might be light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Rajgarh and Shajapur.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 04:10 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Madhya Pradesh, there are two types of weather conditions prevailing currently. In Bhopal, there are light clouds since morning, while Ratlam experienced drizzles amidst the sunshine in the morning. Meanwhile, hot winds are blowing in Jabalpur, Mandla, Damoh, Maihar, and Satna.

Read Also
MP: 64-Yr-Old Man Found Dead In Storage Box, Teen Grand Daughter's Love Affair Suspected Behind...
article-image

According to the weather department, in the next few hours, there might be light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Rajgarh and Shajapur. Rainfall is also forecasted in Ujjain, Ratlam, Dhar, Alirajpur, Badwani, Agar, Omkareshwar in Khandwa, and Maheshwar in Khargone. Clouds and drizzles are possible in Dewas, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Sagar, and Tikamgarh.

There's an active western disturbance prevailing currently. There is also a trough line. Due to this, clouds are prevailing in the state. This weather condition is expected to continue on March 30 as well. There is a possibility of another active western disturbance starting from Friday.

Read Also
MP: 'SP Se Baat Karlo...,' Bizman Threatens Female SI Over 'Challan' Amid MCC In Gwalior, Video Goes...
article-image

Weather in Bhopal

Light rain and hail accompanied by strong winds is expected in the old city of Bhopal, including Barasia and Kolar. The weather department has issued an alert. In some areas, winds may reach at a speed of 30 to 40 km/h.

In Bhopal, towards the end of March, there's been a trend of intense heat. Between 2014 and 2023, from March 26 to 31, there have been hot days. This year too, there's intense heat in the last days of March. On Thursday, the daytime temperature reached 40.5 degrees Celsius. However, the weather changed on Friday. Clouds remained till 9 AM after which the sun came out bright. There's an expectation of weather changing in the afternoon.

Read Also
Bhopal: Morphed Videos Of Women, Child Porn Complaints Rise Three Folds In A Year
article-image

Bhopal experienced intense heat on Thursday, with the daytime temperature reaching 40.5 degrees Celsius. Looking at the March weather for the past 11 years, Bhopal has been the hottest in March for the fourth time. Prior to this, on March 31, 2017, the temperature was 40.8 degrees Celsius, on March 31, 2019, it was 40.8 degrees Celsius, and on March 30, 2021, it was 41 degrees Celsius. There could be a decrease in temperature observed on Friday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kejriwal Arrested As Union Government Wants To Weaken Opposition, Democracy, Says MP Congress Chief...

Kejriwal Arrested As Union Government Wants To Weaken Opposition, Democracy, Says MP Congress Chief...

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav To Participate In Decades-Old Tradition Of Rangpanchami Gair In...

Madhya Pradesh: CM Mohan Yadav To Participate In Decades-Old Tradition Of Rangpanchami Gair In...

MP Weather Update: Light Rain, Hail Storm & Strong Winds Likely In Bhopal, Ujjain & 15 More...

MP Weather Update: Light Rain, Hail Storm & Strong Winds Likely In Bhopal, Ujjain & 15 More...

MP: Youth Files Police Complaint After Transactions Of Rs 46 Crore Occur From His Bank Account In...

MP: Youth Files Police Complaint After Transactions Of Rs 46 Crore Occur From His Bank Account In...

MP: Youth Consumes Poison After Girlfriend Refuses To Marry Him In Betul

MP: Youth Consumes Poison After Girlfriend Refuses To Marry Him In Betul