MP Weather Update: Light Rain, Hail Storm & Strong Winds Likely In Bhopal, Ujjain & 15 More Districts

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In Madhya Pradesh, there are two types of weather conditions prevailing currently. In Bhopal, there are light clouds since morning, while Ratlam experienced drizzles amidst the sunshine in the morning. Meanwhile, hot winds are blowing in Jabalpur, Mandla, Damoh, Maihar, and Satna.

According to the weather department, in the next few hours, there might be light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in Rajgarh and Shajapur. Rainfall is also forecasted in Ujjain, Ratlam, Dhar, Alirajpur, Badwani, Agar, Omkareshwar in Khandwa, and Maheshwar in Khargone. Clouds and drizzles are possible in Dewas, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Sagar, and Tikamgarh.

There's an active western disturbance prevailing currently. There is also a trough line. Due to this, clouds are prevailing in the state. This weather condition is expected to continue on March 30 as well. There is a possibility of another active western disturbance starting from Friday.

Weather in Bhopal

Light rain and hail accompanied by strong winds is expected in the old city of Bhopal, including Barasia and Kolar. The weather department has issued an alert. In some areas, winds may reach at a speed of 30 to 40 km/h.

In Bhopal, towards the end of March, there's been a trend of intense heat. Between 2014 and 2023, from March 26 to 31, there have been hot days. This year too, there's intense heat in the last days of March. On Thursday, the daytime temperature reached 40.5 degrees Celsius. However, the weather changed on Friday. Clouds remained till 9 AM after which the sun came out bright. There's an expectation of weather changing in the afternoon.

Bhopal experienced intense heat on Thursday, with the daytime temperature reaching 40.5 degrees Celsius. Looking at the March weather for the past 11 years, Bhopal has been the hottest in March for the fourth time. Prior to this, on March 31, 2017, the temperature was 40.8 degrees Celsius, on March 31, 2019, it was 40.8 degrees Celsius, and on March 30, 2021, it was 41 degrees Celsius. There could be a decrease in temperature observed on Friday.