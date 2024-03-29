 MP: 'SP Se Baat Karlo...,' Bizman Threatens Female SI Over 'Challan' Amid MCC In Gwalior, Video Goes Viral
He asserted that if he provided his car's number to the SP, no fine would be imposed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, March 29, 2024, 03:38 PM IST
article-image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A businessman was spotted threatening a female sub-inspector during vehicle checking in Gwalior on Friday, after she issued a challan for alleged violation. A video capturing their argument is circulating on social media.

This incident occurred as a traffic team was monitoring compliance with traffic rules at Vivekanand Chowk amid ongoing Model Code of Conduct. Sonam Parasar, the female officer, was on duty at the time. The businessperson's vehicle passed by the checkpoint, with tinted glass windows and illegal siren atop his car.

In the video, the businessperson is seen threatening the officer, demanding not to issue a 'challan' or fine for his vehicle.

Upon spotting such a vehicle, Sonam Parasar promptly halted it. However, as soon as businessman, Mukesh Agrawal, stepped out, he started an argument. When Subedar referred to traffic rules and mentioned issuing a fine, the businessman started threatening the female cop, saying "SP se baat karlo, koi fine nahi lagege" (Talk to SP, he won't impose any fine). The argument escalated until their mediator intervened and ended the dispute.

It's reported that following the altercation, the businessman left the scene. Meanwhile, Gwalior Additional Police Superintendent K M Siyaj stated, "The businessman will face an e-challan. The case will be presented in court, and he will be penalized accordingly. Misbehavior with public servants by individuals like him is unacceptable. They will face consequences as per the law."

