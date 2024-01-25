 MP Weather Update: Intense Cold Grips State, Respite Expected In Coming Days
Another similar system may arrive after 2 days. Its impact could be felt in Madhya Pradesh as well.

Harshita RawatUpdated: Thursday, January 25, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State is currently experiencing a spell of intense cold. Weather scientists predict a further drop in temperature over the next 2 days. With this, an alert has been issued regarding crops like wheat, gram, and others. On Wednesday night, the temperature dropped to 3.0 degrees Celsius in Pachmarhi, making it the coldest night in the region.

In Khajuraho, the minimum temperature was 3.4 degrees, in Nowgong it was 4.5, in Umaria it was 4.9, and in Datia and Rajgarh, it stayed at 5.0 degrees Celsius. Narsinghpur (10.6°), Narmadapuram (10.6°), and Tikamgarh (10°) recorded a minimum temperature below 10° in all cities of the state, excluding them.

article-image

Weather scientist Ashfaq Husain mentioned that a western disturbance is expected to reach on January 25. Another similar system may arrive after 2 days. Its impact could be felt in Madhya Pradesh as well. This may lead to weather changes twice in the next 5 days. Light rainfall is possible in Mahakoshal and Gwalior-Chambal regions around January 25 or 26.

According to experts, when the night temperature drops below 5 degrees, there is a risk of frost formation. This can lead to the freezing of dew on plants.

On Wednesday, Gwalior-Pachmarhi remained the coldest. The daytime temperature stayed below 20 degrees. Cold winds persisted in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, and Ujjain. Similar weather is expected on Thursday as well. Khandwa, Khargone, Seoni, and Chhatarpur are experiencing cold days.

article-image

