MP Weather Update: Hotter Days Ahead As Temperature To Shoot Up By 4°Celsius

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The spell of storms, rainfall, and hailstorms in Madhya Pradesh comes to an end after nine consecutive days. Tuesday has clear weather, which will intensify the effect of the heat.

According to weathermen, "The impact of heat will increase in the state on April 17, and 18. The daytime temperatures may rise by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius. Nights will also remain warm. From April 19, another spell of storms and rainfall may begin."

He mentioned that a Western Disturbance is currently active in northern India on April 18, which may start showing its effect from April 19 onwards. It will become clear within a day or two whether this system will remain strong or not. Currently, some areas of the state are still experiencing the impact of the Western Disturbance.

Light rainfall occurred in Jabalpur, Betul, Ratlam, and Seoni districts of the state even on Monday. Meteorologist Kumar mentioned that it is the first time that there has been continuous rainfall for nine days in April. Never before has there been such prolonged rainfall in April. Almost all districts have broken records for April rainfall.

Most cities in the state experienced clear weather on Monday. However, there was a hint of variation in weather patterns. While Jabalpur, Ratlam, Seoni, and Betul witnessed light rainfall, temperatures soared above 40 degrees Celsius in Khajuraho, Dhar, Satna, and Ratlam.

Khajuraho and Dhar recorded the highest temperature at 40.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Pachmarhi, Narsinghpur, Seoni, and Balaghat's Malajkhand area registered temperatures below 35 degrees Celsius. Other districts felt the heat rising.

In major cities, Bhopal recorded 37 degrees Celsius, Indore 39 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 38.8 degrees Celsius, Jabalpur 38 degrees Celsius, and Ujjain 39 degrees Celsius. Heat remained persistent on Tuesday as well.