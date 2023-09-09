MP Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert In 19 Districts

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 24 districts of Madhya Pradesh including Bhopal have received intermittent rain on Friday night. It has been drizzling in Bhopal since this morning. There is an alert of heavy rain in 19 districts including Jabalpur, Ujjain, Sagar, Guna, Chhindwara on Saturday. There are chances of light rain in other districts as well.

According to the Meteorological Department, after two days another system will become active from the Bay of Bengal. Due to this, the period of rain in the state may extend by 10 to 12 days. Senior meteorologist HS Pandey said that currently cyclonic circulation is active around Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

A gate of Yashwant Sagar Dam opened in Indore

Ponds and dams have been filled due to rain for three consecutive days. Due to the filling of Yashwant Sagar Dam, one of its gates had to be opened again. Chhota Sirpur and Piplyapala ponds have also overflowed.

Rainfall figures increased in the western part of the state

Due to heavy rains in the western part of Madhya Pradesh, the normal rainfall figures have increased. However, the overall rainfall figure is still 17% less. The state has received 28.16 inches of rain so far (from June 1 to September 8). There should have been 33.38 inches of rain. The eastern part has recorded 11% less rainfall than the average and the western part has recorded 19% less rainfall than the average. Earlier, the below average rainfall in the western part had reached 23%.

Narsinghpur has received maximum rainfall in the state. So far 43.26 inches of rain has fallen here.

Seoni has received 39.25 inches of rain. Mandla, Dindori-Jabalpur have received more than 38 inches of rain. In Anuppur, Chhindwara the figure is more than 35 inches.

In Indore, Raisen, Narmadapuram, Balaghat, Katni, Panna, Sagar, Shahdol and Umaria the figure is 31 inches or more.

