MP Weather Update: Cyclonic Activity Witnessed Near Rajasthan, Expect Colder Days Ahead

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The state is expected to experience chilly weather for the next week, with a the activation of the Western Disturbance since January 16 being the primary reasons. Although no rainfall or hailstorms is anticipated during this period, the days will remain cold. On Friday, fog enveloped half of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur.

Ved Prakash Singh, senior scientist at IMD Bhopal, explained that dense fog has been prevailing in the state due to the impact of the Western Disturbance in the vicinity of Afghanistan-Iran. This has led to a change in wind patterns. Cyclonic activity near Rajasthan is also contributing to this weather pattern. The next 3 to 4 days are expected to be foggy. Subsequently, a slight drop in nighttime temperatures and the onset of cold conditions will be observed.

However, from January 16, the activation of another Western Disturbance is anticipated, preventing a significant drop in nighttime temperatures. Meteorologists suggest that the drop in temperature is likely to occur after the passage of this system, leading to colder nights. Nevertheless, the days will remain cold, with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius in most cities.

On Thursday, most cities in the state witnessed an increase in daytime temperatures. In major cities, the temperature in Jabalpur increased by 6.5 degrees, reaching 24 degrees Celsius. Bhopal experienced a rise of 6 degrees, with the temperature recorded at 23.9 degrees Celsius. Indore recorded a 2-degree increase, with the temperature reaching 25 degrees Celsius. Gwalior reported a temperature of 20.8 degrees Celsius, while Ujjain recorded 22.2 degrees Celsius.

Narmadapuram was the coldest on Thursday, with a daytime temperature of 21.5 degrees Celsius. Other cities including Khajuraho, Ratlam, Pachmarhi, Raisen, Rewa, Tikamgarh, Narsinghpur, Khandwa, Sidhi, Shajapur, Seoni, Malajkhand, Satna, Dhar, Damoh, Sagar, and Umaria experienced daytime temperatures below 25 degrees Celsius. Chhindwara recorded the highest temperature at 34 degrees Celsius. Chhindwara witnessed a significant increase of 6.8 degrees in temperature in a single day. Satna reported the maximum increase of 7.1 degrees, with a temperature of 24.3 degrees Celsius.