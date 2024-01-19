MP Weather Update: Cold Winds Grip State; Expect Chilly Nights From Tomorrow; Khajuraho Coldest

MP Weather Update: Cold Winds Grip State; Khajuraho, Gwalior Shiver Below 15 Degree | Representative photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Icy winds have gripped the majority of Madhya Pradesh, with Khajuraho-Gwalior recording the lowest temperature on Thursday. The maximum day temperature in both cities was less than 15 degrees. The weather has been like this for the last two days. Similar weather patterns will continue in the state on Friday as well.

After January 20, there will be a severe cold, even at night. The temperature was 3 degrees in Naugaon and Datia on Thursday and Friday nights. This was the lowest in the state. Apart from this, the minimum temperature in Sagar and Guna also remained below 4 degrees.

Read Also 10 Breathtaking Locations In Madhya Pradesh For Your Pre-Wedding Shoot

Dr. Divya E. Surendran, Senior Scientist of the Meteorological Center, Bhopal, said that the temperature will remain low for the next 2 to 3 days. Wind speed is higher in Northern India, due to which there is a cold day alert in many cities. Light rain may also occur in some areas. Especially in the districts of Gwalior-Chambal division. There was moderate to dense fog in many districts on Friday.

Khajuraho coldest

Khajuraho was the coldest in the state on Thursday. The temperature here was recorded at 13.5 degrees. The maximum temperature in Gwalior was 14.7 degrees. The maximum temperatures in Naugaon, Tikamgarh Satna, and Sidhi remained less than 20 degrees. Light rain also occurred in Malanjkhand, Balaghat district. It was a cold day in Khajuraho and Gwalior, as the temperature remained below 15 degrees.