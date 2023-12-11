MP Weather Update: Cold Weather Gets Stronger In State Following Rain And Northward Breeze

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cold weather has gotten stronger in state due to rain and a northward breeze. Monday morning was quite cold, especially in Pachmarhi, a hill station, where it was the coldest. It's gotten colder during both the day and night in many cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain. Also, on Sunday, thick fog covered many places, making it hard to see clearly.

Pachmarhi experienced a daytime temperature of 21.6 degrees Celsius, and Malajkhand recorded 21.7 degrees Celsius. The night's chill led to dew forming on plants. Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, and Ujjain, among other cities, witnessed sunny conditions on Sunday and are expected to have a similar weather pattern on Monday.

Meteorologists predict moderate fog in Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Rewa, Chhatarpur, Morena, and Bhind on Monday morning. Meanwhile, a decrease in daytime temperatures is anticipated.

Most cities recorded temperatures around 25-26 degrees Celsius on Sunday. Bhopal reported 26.4 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 27 degrees Celsius, Indore 25.8 degrees Celsius, Ujjain 26.7 degrees Celsius, and Jabalpur 25.4 degrees Celsius.

Notably, Baitul recorded 24.7 degrees Celsius, Guna 26.2 degrees Celsius, Narmadapuram 27.9 degrees Celsius, Khandwa 28.5 degrees Celsius, Khargone 27.4 degrees Celsius, Ratlam 27.2 degrees Celsius, Rayasen 23 degrees Celsius, and Shivpuri 26.2 degrees Celsius.

In Chhindwara, the temperature was 25 degrees Celsius, Damoh 27.6 degrees Celsius, Khajuraho 26 degrees Celsius, Mandla 26.4 degrees Celsius, Narsinghpur 24 degrees Celsius, Nowgong 27.5 degrees Celsius, Rewa 25.6 degrees Celsius, Sagar 26.6 degrees Celsius, Satna 26.3 degrees Celsius, Seoni 24.4 degrees Celsius, Sidhi 25.6 degrees Celsius, Tikamgarh 24 degrees Celsius, and Umaria 25.4 degrees Celsius.

The nights are also cool, with Bhopal recording 11.9 degrees Celsius on Saturday-Sunday night and Pachmarhi dropping to 7.8 degrees Celsius. Other cities reported temperatures ranging from 10.4 to 14 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist H S Pandey explained that a western disturbance is expected to affect northern India on December 11, leading to a drop in temperatures during the night. However, the impact on the state is predicted to be minimal. As a result, the cold is expected to intensify at night. The daytime will witness sunny conditions, with a cold breeze blowing from the north.