 MP Weather Update: Cold Spell Hits State, Rainfall Expected In Some Regions
Harshita RawatUpdated: Friday, February 09, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): North winds have intensified the chill across the state, affecting cities like Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur-Ujjain, where temperatures have dropped by 2 to 3 degrees day and night. The trend is expected to continue for the next two days, according to Dr Ved Prakash Singh, a senior scientist at IMD, Bhopal.

Dr Singh mentioned that between February 11 and 14, light rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in regions including Jabalpur, Gwalior, Narmadapuram, Shahdol, Sagar, and Rewa. Presently, northerly winds prevail over the state, resulting in partly cloudy days and cooler nights with temperatures dipping by 2 to 3 degrees. Night temperatures are expected to drop further in the next 24 hours due to the cyclonic circulation system.

Additionally, light rainfall is anticipated in parts of Jabalpur and Narmadapuram regions on February 12, while areas in the eastern part of the state may experience rain on February 13. On February 14, Sagar, Rewa, and Gwalior may witness light showers.

Bhopal and Indore-Ujjain regions are likely to see cloud cover, causing a decrease in daytime temperatures. On February 11, due to the cyclonic circulation system, light rainfall is possible in Bhopal, while Indore and Ujjain may experience cloudy conditions with no rain. However, temperatures are expected to drop.

Earlier on Thursday, the entire Madhya Pradesh experienced a significant chill, with temperatures dropping during the day. In the capital, Bhopal, the temperature dipped to 3.1 degrees, reaching 23.7 degrees. Similarly, Indore recorded 22.8 degrees, Gwalior 22.8 degrees, Jabalpur 23.9 degrees, and Ujjain registered 25 degrees.

Pachmarhi in the Pachamadhi region recorded the lowest temperature of 20 degrees during the day, with a drop of up to 3.8 degrees in one day. Other regions, including Sidhi, Khajuraho, Umaria, Rewa, Rayasen, Shivpuri, Tikamgarh, Malajkhand, Dhar, Naugawan, Damoh, Narmadapuram, Sagar, Guna, Betul, and Chhindwara, experienced temperatures below 25 degrees. The highest temperature recorded was 30.2 degrees in Narsinghpur and Khandwa, while Khargone remained above 29 degrees.

The cooling trend is expected to continue, creating a chilly atmosphere across the state in the coming days.

