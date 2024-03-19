 MP Weather Update: Brace For Rain, Hail & Strong Winds; Temperature To Fluctuate
Indore experiences a change in weather, with a decrease of 3 degrees Celsius in daytime temperatures over the past 24 hours.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 08:31 PM IST
Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State faces unexpected rain, hail, and strong winds for the fourth day in a row. Alerts have been issued in 13 districts, including Jabalpur and Narsinghpur, while a red alert is in place for Dindori and Anuppur. Wind speeds of 30 to 60 km per hour are predicted.

On Monday, hailstorms hit Anuppur, Chhindwara, and Betul, with rainfall reported in Mandla and Seoni. Meanwhile, cloudy skies prevailed in Bhopal. Similar weather conditions are anticipated over the next two days. However, the activation of the Western Disturbance is expected to impact the state thereafter.

Indore experiences a change in weather, with a decrease of 3 degrees Celsius in daytime temperatures over the past 24 hours. Nighttime temperatures have slightly increased. According to meteorologists, there will be slight fluctuations in temperature for the time being. From March 20, a new Western Disturbance is becoming active, which is expected to bring warmer weather upon its return.

In Anuppur, hail fell for approximately 20 minutes near Khoonta tola village, about 30 kilometers from the district headquarters. The hail also caused damage to some of the houses in Jaithari district. Additionally, heavy rains and strong winds swept through Multai in Betul district, resulting in damage to shop canopies, curtains, and billboards. The wheat crop has also suffered losses due to the rainfall and wind, with standing wheat fields being flattened by the strong gusts.

The unusual weather patterns have disrupted normal life in several districts, raising concerns among farmers about potential crop damage and affecting agricultural productivity.

