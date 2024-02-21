MP Weather Update: Bhopal, Indore Feel Warm, Showers To Continue In Gwalior-Chambal

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Weather conditions have taken a turn in the Gwalior-Chambal region of state due to the influence of the Western Disturbance and cyclonic circulation system. On Tuesday, there was rainfall in Sheopur, and clouds loomed over Gwalior, Morena, Bhind, and Datia on Wednesday. Light showers accompanied the cloudy weather, resulting in a drop in daytime temperatures. However, other districts like Bhopal, Indore, and Ujjain continued to experience warm temperatures. Similar weather conditions are expected to persist on Wednesday.

Weather experts anticipate scattered showers and light rainfall in Bhind and Morena on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the northern parts of the state will experience cool breezes due to the Jet Stream, providing relief from the heat.

In Bhopal, the maximum temperature remained above 33 degrees Celsius for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with intense sunlight bothering residents since morning. Similar weather patterns are expected to continue on Wednesday.

Dr Ved Prakash Singh, a senior scientist at the Bhopal Meteorological Department, explained that the recent activation of two Western Disturbances has created a cyclonic circulation system, leading to rainy spells. Although the impact of the Jet Stream is relatively mild in the state, the Western Disturbance has triggered the current rainy conditions.