MP Weather Update: Absence Of Western Disturbance Turns October Hot Like April; Damoh Hottest At 37°C, Gwalior, Bhopal Bear Direct Sun

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The month of October in Madhya Pradesh is as hot as March-April. Damoh has been the hottest since the last three days. The temperature is crossing 37 degrees. On Tuesday, the day temperature in Damoh reached 37.6 degrees.

Talking about big cities, the temperature in Gwalior is above 36 degrees, while in Bhopal the temperature is more than 35 degrees.

According to the Meteorological Department, Gwalior, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore and Jabalpur are experiencing more heat this time than last year. There has been a slight increase in the night temperature. The effect of mild cold will start after October 15.

Meteorologist Dr. Vedprakash Singh said that currently there is no western disturbance active in the state. Since there are no clouds, sunlight is coming directly to the ground. Due to this, the intensity of sunlight is up to 20% higher. Apart from this, dry air is also coming from Rajasthan due to which there is an effect of heat.

In the last 11 years in Bhopal, once in 2015 the day temperature had crossed 37 degrees and second time in 2017 the day temperature had crossed 36 degrees in the month of October.

On October 21, 2017, the temperature reached 35.7 degrees. After this, the temperature remained low till 2022, but this year the temperature reached 35.5 degrees on Tuesday. This is the highest in the last five years.

36.1 degree temperature in Gwalior

The temperature in Gwalior on Tuesday was 36.1 degrees. Last year, the temperature was 36 degrees on October 2. The temperature remained lower than this on other days, but this year the mercury is hovering above 36 degrees.

Temperature crossed 35 degrees in Jabalpur too

This time the temperature in Jabalpur has crossed 35 degrees. The temperature was recorded at 35.1 degrees Celsius on Monday and 34.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Earlier in the year 2018, the temperature was more than 35 degrees. That means the effect of heat is more in October this year.

Effect of heat in Indore

There is an effect of heat in Indore as well. The temperature here is hovering around 34 degrees. This time it is also getting hotter than last year.

