MP: Violent Elephant Translocated To Kanha Reserve After Killing Villager In Annupur

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The violent elephant that was caught in Annupur after much protest over a man's killing, has been moved to Kanha Tiger Reserve on Sunday night. It has been placed in a large enclosure.

The officials are planning to train the aggressive tusker under an expert Mahout. Once trained, it will be used for domestic purposes such as patrolling and monitoring tiger movements. However, it is uncertain as to for how long the training will continue. As of now, it is displaying wild behavior by not allowing anyone to approach it.

The elephant was captured in Anuppur on Sunday morning. Later, it was loaded onto a heavy vehicle with the help of a crane and transported to Kanha Tiger Reserve.

Recently, the elephant killed a person in Gobri village in the Anuppur district on Thursday late in the evening. Following this incident, the villagers protested vehemently. To control the violent crowd, the police had to open fire, injuring two villagers. Since then, a tense atmosphere has prevailed in the village.

Ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh

Notably, a team of the forest department started a rescue operation for elephants on Saturday, a day after a man was killed in an elephant attack in Anuppur district.

CM Mohan Yadav announced ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of the deceased.