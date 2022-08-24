MP: Villagers in Vidisha rescued with IAF choppers, many in camps

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 28 villagers in Vidisha district trapped in flood were rescued with help of Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers while about 1200 people were staying in 18 camps set up as a part of relief operation, as per an official statement.

The villagers rescued with choppers are from village Mudiyakheda (gram panchayat Gadla) in Vidisha.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said rescue operations were going on continuously in many villages in Vidisha.

He said, “The water level of Betwa in Vidisha district is stable. Around 25 villages in Vidisha, Guna and Rajgarh districts have been affected by the floods. Two helicopters of the Air Force have been deployed for the rescue operation.”

He said, “Right now we have planned that those who have been trapped in 10 villages of Vidisha and Guna districts will be airlifted through two helicopters. Helicopters are being sent there.”

CM said as many as 500 people were accommodated in 8 relief camps in Rajgarh district.

He said, “We are also continuously monitoring the water level of Kalisindh, Parvati and Chambal rivers. NDRF teams and SDRF teams are continuously engaged in the rescue operation. Two teams of NDRF are working in Narmadapuram, two in Vidisha, one in Jabalpur, one in Sehore, Bhopal and Guna. Similarly, three teams of SDRF are engaged in Vidisha, two in Rajgarh and three in Guna.”

He said, “We have dispatched a helicopter to arrange the airlift, another is also coming and the third has also been called. We are also keeping watch on Agar Malwa, Ratlam and Shajapur.”

He said, “It is raining continuously in Agar-Malwa district. Some roads have been blocked due to waterlogging. Water level has increased in Kalisindh and Kaithal rivers. Due to water logging in tehsil Soyat, people are being shifted to higher places. All teams are currently on alert.”