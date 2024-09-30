MP Updates: Video Shows Youth Drowning In Swelling River In Jabalpur; Lift Falls From 3rd Floor In Gwalior Injuring Five

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A young man drowned in swelling Hiran River in Jabalpur on Sunday. The youth, identified as Vinod Chaudhary, reportedly slipped into the river while talking on his mobile phone.

The incident occurred in the Patan police station area. Authorities immediately launched a search operation, with Home Guard divers and the police team working together to locate Vinod. Rescue efforts are ongoing as the team searches the river for any sign of the young man.

Further details about the incident are awaited, and investigations are underway. A video of Vinod trying to get back on the bank has surfaced on social media.

Watch the video here:-

VIDEO | Youth Slipped And Drowned In The Hiran River In Jabalpur; Rescue Efforts Are Underway#Jabalpur #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/aY8xutNbej — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 30, 2024

Read Also MP CM Mohan Yadav Meets British Deputy High Commissioner For Western India Harjinder Kang At CM...

Lift Falls from Third Floor at Metro Tower in Gwalior; Five Injured

A serious accident was narrowly averted at Metro Tower on Collectorate Road in Gwalior late Sunday night when a lift malfunctioned and fell from the third floor, injuring five people. According to residents, the lift had a history of technical issues that had been reported multiple times but were left unaddressed.

According to information, Prashant Tripathi, a resident of the building, was among the injured. He recounted that the incident occurred while he was descending from the fourth floor in the lift. The lift stopped on the third floor to pick up more passengers, but moments later, it suddenly plummeted. His wife, Varsha Tripathi, along with Dinesh Kumar and two others, were also inside the lift at the time. All five occupants sustained injuries to their arms and legs.

Residents had reportedly lodged several complaints with the building’s society management about the faulty lifts, but no action had been taken.