 MP Updates: Two Killed, One Injured As Private Bus Hits Two-Wheeler In Umaria; 2 Women Slip Into River In Narmadapuram
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Updates: Two Killed, One Injured As Private Bus Hits Two-Wheeler In Umaria; 2 Women Slip Into River In Narmadapuram

MP Updates: Two Killed, One Injured As Private Bus Hits Two-Wheeler In Umaria; 2 Women Slip Into River In Narmadapuram

Two members of a family were killed, and one sustained injuries after a private bus hit their two-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Sunday, police said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 06:49 PM IST
article-image
Two Killed, One Injured As Private Bus Hits Two-Wheeler In Umaria | Representational image

Two Of A Family Killed, One Injured As Private Bus Hits Two-Wheeler In Umaria District

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Two members of a family were killed, and one sustained injuries after a private bus hit their two-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on Umaria-Shahpura road, around 10 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Narbad Singh (70), a resident of Lalpur (Amha), was travelling with his 17-year-old grandson Ganesh and granddaughter Phula Bai (18) on a two-wheeler when a private bus hit the vehicle, he said.

FPJ Shorts
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
IND vs BAN: Rishabh Pant & KL Rahul Return, Yash Dayal Gets Maiden Call-Up As India Announce Squad For 1st Test
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Gujarat: Doctors Remove 15cm Neem Twig From Elderly Patient's Abdomen After Performing Critical Surgery In Himmatnagar
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
Video: Brave 12-Yr-Old Girl Throws Stone At Bike-Borne Man After He Makes Lewd Comments While She Was Going Home From School In Bareilly
'Bhool Chuk Maaf': Jigra Director Vasan Bala APOLOGISES To Shraddha Kapoor & Her Fans For Not Tagging Her In His Stree 2 Post
'Bhool Chuk Maaf': Jigra Director Vasan Bala APOLOGISES To Shraddha Kapoor & Her Fans For Not Tagging Her In His Stree 2 Post

The man was on his way to drop his grandchildren off at their hostels, the official said.

Narbad Singh and his grandson were killed on the spot, while Phula Bai was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said. 

Read Also
MP: Father, Son Killed With Axe, Robbed Of Over A Dozen Goats; Bodies Found In Bushes In Guna
article-image

Two Women Slip Into Narmada River While Taking Holy Dip; Search Operations Underway

Two Women Slip Into Narmada River While Taking Holy Dip; Search Operations Underway

Two Women Slip Into Narmada River While Taking Holy Dip; Search Operations Underway | Representative Image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Two women went missing after they slipped into the Narmada river while taking a holy dip in the Seoni-Malwa area of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has launched a search for the women, they said.

The incident occurred in the Seoni-Malwa area, around 55 km from the Narmadapuram district headquarters.

NDRF divers have launched a search for Raksha Tanwar (28) and her sister-in-law Ranu Tanwar (22), inspector Vivek Yadav of Shivpur police station told PTI.

The women had entered the river for a holy dip on the occasion of Rishi Panchami, and they slipped into the deep water at Bhiladiya Ghat between 8.30 am and 9 am, he said. 

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Government To Honor Awardees From India, Abroad At Bhasha Samman Alankaran Samaroh On September...

MP Government To Honor Awardees From India, Abroad At Bhasha Samman Alankaran Samaroh On September...

Pitru Paksha Special Train Between Rani Kamalapati - Gaya; Check Route Here

Pitru Paksha Special Train Between Rani Kamalapati - Gaya; Check Route Here

MP Updates: Two Killed, One Injured As Private Bus Hits Two-Wheeler In Umaria; 2 Women Slip Into...

MP Updates: Two Killed, One Injured As Private Bus Hits Two-Wheeler In Umaria; 2 Women Slip Into...

VIDEO: Miscreants Thrash Hotel Manager For Denying Room Without Authentic ID In Jabalpur; 4...

VIDEO: Miscreants Thrash Hotel Manager For Denying Room Without Authentic ID In Jabalpur; 4...

MP Government Considering Vande Metro Projects To Increase Public Transport Facilities In Cities: CM...

MP Government Considering Vande Metro Projects To Increase Public Transport Facilities In Cities: CM...