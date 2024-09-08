MP Updates: Two Killed, One Injured As Private Bus Hits Two-Wheeler In Umaria; 2 Women Slip Into River In Narmadapuram

Two Killed, One Injured As Private Bus Hits Two-Wheeler In Umaria | Representational image

Umaria (Madhya Pradesh): Two members of a family were killed, and one sustained injuries after a private bus hit their two-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district on Sunday, police said.

The accident occurred on Umaria-Shahpura road, around 10 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Narbad Singh (70), a resident of Lalpur (Amha), was travelling with his 17-year-old grandson Ganesh and granddaughter Phula Bai (18) on a two-wheeler when a private bus hit the vehicle, he said.

The man was on his way to drop his grandchildren off at their hostels, the official said.

Narbad Singh and his grandson were killed on the spot, while Phula Bai was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said.

Two Women Slip Into Narmada River While Taking Holy Dip; Search Operations Underway

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Two women went missing after they slipped into the Narmada river while taking a holy dip in the Seoni-Malwa area of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, police said.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has launched a search for the women, they said.

The incident occurred in the Seoni-Malwa area, around 55 km from the Narmadapuram district headquarters.

NDRF divers have launched a search for Raksha Tanwar (28) and her sister-in-law Ranu Tanwar (22), inspector Vivek Yadav of Shivpur police station told PTI.

The women had entered the river for a holy dip on the occasion of Rishi Panchami, and they slipped into the deep water at Bhiladiya Ghat between 8.30 am and 9 am, he said.