MP: Father, Son Killed With Axe, Robbed Of Over A Dozen Goats; Bodies Found In Bushes In Guna

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A father and son were brutally killed with an axe in Guna, and their bodies were found on Saturday in a cornfield behind an ITI.

The duo had been missing since Friday evening. The incident is of Guna's Raghogarh area.

Following the discovery, family members and locals blocked the National Highway in protest. ASP Man Singh Thakur, SDOP Divya Rajawat, and other police officials reached the spot and convinced the protestors to clear the road after about half an hour.

Raghogarh Police Station in-charge TI Zubair Khan confirmed that two people had been murdered and that an investigation is underway.

According to information, the victims, Prabhulal and his son Lakshminarayan from Ward 3 of Raghogarh, had gone to graze goats on Friday.

When they did not return, their family filed a missing person's report late at night. The father and son had taken 15 goats with them, which are also missing.

Sources revealed that a vehicle was seen in the area around the time of the incident and left shortly after. It is suspected that the goats were stolen in the vehicle, and the father and son were killed in the process.

Following the incident, locals informed the family, who then reported the situation to the police. The police are investigating the matter further and are working to identify the sequence of events.