 MP Updates: 100 Congressmen Join BJP In Harda; IAS Sanjay Gupta Assumes Charge As Ujjain Div Commissioner
It is believed that Ajay Pratap was angry with the party for not getting a ticket from Sidhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 02:07 PM IST
article-image
Major MP Updates: 100 Congressman Join BJP In Harda; IAS Sanjay Gupta Assumes Charge As Ujjain Divisional Commissioner |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After Chhindwara, nearly 100 Congressmen have joined BJP in Harda ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The rebels took BJP's membership in presence of Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla on Saturday.

The newcomers include Former State Secretary Prakashchandra Vashistha who was expelled from Congress, Ashok Negi and former Municipal Corporation Vice President Ikhlaq Chauhan and more. 

article-image

IAS Gupta Assumes Charge As Ujjain Divisional Commissioner After Major Re-Shuffle By MP Government 

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): 2007 batch IAS Sanjay Gupta took charge as Divisional Commissioner, Ujjain on Saturday at the Divisional Commissioner's office located in the Administrative Complex Building. 

It is noteworthy that as per the order issued by the state government on Friday, Gupta has been transferred from Labor Commissioner, Indore to the post of Ujjain Divisional Commissioner.

article-image

Ujjain’s Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and Superintendent of Police Pradeep Sharma were also present on the occasion. The officers and employees of the office warmly welcomed the new Divisional Commissioner. Along with exchanging introductions with the colleagues, the Divisional Commissioner also spoke about his priorities and work ethics.

