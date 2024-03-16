 Bhopal Power Cut March 16: Power To Remain Disrupted In Sanjeev Nagar, BSS College, Om Nagar & More, Check Full List
The power cut is scheduled to last from 11:00 AM to 07:00 PM.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, March 16, 2024, 12:03 AM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of Bhopal are advised to prepare for a temporary power outage on March 16, 2024. According to information provided by the Electricity Board, the affected areas will include Badwai Village, Sanjeev Nagar, BSS College, Om Nagar, and the surrounding vicinity. The power cut is scheduled to last from 11:00 AM to 07:00 PM.

The schedule is as follows:

Sanjeev Nagar, Police Housing, Comfort height, Badwai Village, Nice Space Colony, and the surrounding areas will face a power outage lasting for 5 hours, from 10:00 AM to 03:00 PM.

In Badwai Village, Gas Rahat Colony, Jain Colony, Green Park, and nearby areas, residents can expect power supply disruptions for 4 hours, from 11:00 AM to 02:00 PM.

Residents of Bss College, Durga Nagar, and the surrounding areas should prepare for a power outage lasting for 5 hours, from 08:00 AM to 01:00 PM.

In Vidhya Nagar, Vidhya Vihar, Narayan Nagar, and nearby areas, residents can expect power supply disruptions for 6 hours, from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM.

Residents of Halalpura, Om Nagar, Savan Nagar, City Walk, and the surrounding areas should prepare for a power outage lasting for 4 hours, from 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM.

New Amaltas, New Friend Society, Kali Mandir, and the surrounding areas will face a power outage lasting for 8 hours, from 10:00 AM to 06:00 PM.

The reason cited for this interruption is for essential maintenance and construction work in the specified areas. Residents are advised to plan accordingly and make necessary arrangements for any activities requiring electricity during this time frame.

