MP: Scindia's son Mahanaryaman tests Covid positive; 52 new cases in state

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Mahanaryaman Scindia has tested positive for Covid-19, on Thursday.

Two other corona positive patients were also found with him, taking Gwalior's active tally to 16.

Reportedly, Mahanaryaman underwent Covid-19 test as he was suffering from fever and cough for the past week. Currently, he is in home isolation in Jai Vilas Palace under vigilance from a team of doctors.

Doctors have advised people who came in contact with Mahanaryaman to get tested as well. It is likely that the entire Scindia family along with Jyotiraditya Scindia will now undergo Covid 19 test.

Mahanaryaman had come to Gwalior to attend a programmme in the Chambal region which has now been cancelled.

The state reported 52 new corona cases on Wednesday taking the state's active toll to 226.

State capital Bhopal has the most number of active cases at 94 while Indore has 44 active cases.