MP: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Unveils Major Road Projects Worth Rs 2K Crore In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled nine projects worth Rs 2367 crore during an event in Jabalpur on Tuesday.

The event took place at the Veterinary College Ground in Jabalpur, with the district administration ensuring tight security and making necessary arrangements. Some of the key projects inaugurated included the construction of a bridge over the Jamni River on NH 539, the widening of the Chandiya Ghati to Katni Bypass Road, and the expansion of NH-339 from Bameetha to Khajuraho.

Additionally, foundation stones for various road development projects were laid during the ceremony attended by 25000 people.

Gadkari's arrival was scheduled for the grand event on Tuesday noon. CM Mohan Yadav had received the union minister at Jabalpur's Dumna Airport around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday. BJP's Madhya Pradesh chief VD Sharma and State Rural Minister Prahlad Patel also accompanied CM Yadav to the airport.

State Minister for Road Transport and Highways VK Singh, Central Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Veerendra Khateek, MoS Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister for Panchayat and Rural Development and Labour Prahlad Singh Patel, and Rakesh Singh, Minister for Public Works Department, among other prominent leaders, attended the event.