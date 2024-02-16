 MP: Tribal Man Hospitalised After Being Thrashed Over Land Dispute; Man And His Two Sons Held
MP: Tribal Man Hospitalised After Being Thrashed Over Land Dispute; Man And His Two Sons Held

The incident took place on February 14 in Ghurdang area of the city, following which the accused trio - a man and his two sons - was arrested, while the victim was admitted to a hospital, a senior police official said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 08:23 PM IST
Satna (Madhya Pradesh): Three members of a family allegedly severely beat up a tribal man at Satna in Madhya Pradesh after he asked them to vacate his ancestral land on which they had set up a grocery shop as per an agreement, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on February 14 in Ghurdang area of the city, following which the accused trio - a man and his two sons - was arrested, while the victim was admitted to a hospital, a senior police official said.

"The trio beat the tribal man up severely after he demanded the leased land, which belonged to his mother, back from them," he said.

Victim suffers leg fractures, admitted to a hospital

Based on a complaint filed by the victim, Santosh Kol (37), a case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the three accused.

They were identified as Naval Singh and his two sons Ratnesh Singh and Gyanendra Singh were arrested on Friday, Kolgavan police station in-charge Sudeep Soni said.

The victim suffered fractures on his leg and was admitted to a hospital, the official added.

