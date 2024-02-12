Madhya Pradesh: Boys Aged 14 To 17 Years Take Up Knives, Commit Murders In Sagar | Pixabay

Sagar (Madhya Pradesh): The involvement of teen-agers in incidents of stabbing has caused worry to the district administration.

The boys aged 14 to 17 years have formed a gang called 0001 in Motinagar and Kotwali areas in the city.

They are so fearless that they post their photographs on social media with knives in their hands.

Most of the stabbing incidents took place in the MotinagarKotwali and Gopalganj area.

A few days ago, a band of local toughs hit a youth in the neck with a sharp-edged weapon near a liquor shop.

The youth is still in the hospital. There had been many such cases, but complaints were not lodged, sources said.

There are many places in the city where gamblers and drunkards rule the roost, but the police failed to act against them.

The policemen in plain clothes have been deployed in the crime-prone areas in the city, yet the senior police officials do not seem to be concerned about the incidents of stabbing.

There are many stabbers about whom the residents lodged complaints at the police stations, but they are moving freely and residents living in panic.

After a murder at a place 50 meters off the police station on Saturday, the residents of Chakra and Bariyaghat ward blocked traffic putting the body of murdered youth in the road.

The relatives and the wife of the youth threw their bangles at the police and raised slogans against the administration

The officials of the revenue and those of the police assured the agitators that they would act against the guilty after an inquiry.

Ex gratia of Rs 1, 00,000

Collector of Sagar Deepak Arya said the next of kin of the youth would be given an ex gratia of Rs 1, 00,000. The road blockade continued for two hours.

What is more surprising is that a 14-year-old boy, who stabbed a 15-year-old boy to death five months ago, was involved in killing Amit aka Ammu Dubey.

After the first murder, the killer was released on bail after one and a half months of the crime.

All accused are minors: SP

Superintendent of police Abhishek Tiwari said that all the three accused in the Chakraghat murder case are minors and that the police had the records of the kingpin of the gang.

The police will try to cancel the bail plea of these accused and act firmly against the criminals besides the records of those who were out on bail will be taken out, he said.