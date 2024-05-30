MP Tigress 'Sundari' Spotted Chilling In Swimming Poll At Kanha National Park Amid Sweltering Heat (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the scorching sun, a beautiful tigress named 'Sundari' was spotted chilling in the swimming pool at Kanha National Park. The delightful sight tempted the tourists to capture the rare moment on their cameras.

Sundari's Swim Moves Send Visitors In Awe

Watching 'Sundari' glide through the water, tourists were filled with joy, completely lost in the serene moment.

Anand Tamrakar from Balaghat, a renowned wildlife enthusiast, was among those lucky enough to witness this rare sight. Sundari's swimming moves him in awe, just like other visitors.

Greens Keep Kanha Cooler Than Rest Of The State!

As the heatwave continues to grip the region, tourists shared their views on the rising heat and temperatures. They agreed that it is cooler inside Kanha National Park compared to outside due to greenery, and there's lots more oxygen, which has enhanced their safari experience.

The heatwave is making life tough, with temperatures hitting 47 degrees Celsius. More and more people are heading to the jungle to escape the grilling temperature. Even in the summer, several tourists are going to Kanha National Park, hoping to see the amazing tigers there.