 MP Tigress 'Sundari' Spotted Chilling In Swimming Poll At Kanha National Park Amid Sweltering Heat (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Tigress 'Sundari' Spotted Chilling In Swimming Poll At Kanha National Park Amid Sweltering Heat (WATCH)

MP Tigress 'Sundari' Spotted Chilling In Swimming Poll At Kanha National Park Amid Sweltering Heat (WATCH)

Anand Tamrakar from Balaghat, a renowned wildlife enthusiast, was among those lucky enough to witness this rare sight

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, May 30, 2024, 05:26 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the scorching sun, a beautiful tigress named 'Sundari' was spotted chilling in the swimming pool at Kanha National Park. The delightful sight tempted the tourists to capture the rare moment on their cameras.

Read Also
Gwalior Summer Special: No More Waiting At Red Light As Traffic Signals Now Reset To Blink Mode To...
article-image

Sundari's Swim Moves Send Visitors In Awe

Watching 'Sundari' glide through the water, tourists were filled with joy, completely lost in the serene moment.

Anand Tamrakar from Balaghat, a renowned wildlife enthusiast, was among those lucky enough to witness this rare sight. Sundari's swimming moves him in awe, just like other visitors.

Read Also
Gwalior Collector Orders To Shift Coaching Classes In Morning Due To Extreme Heatwave; Coolers Keep...
article-image

Greens Keep Kanha Cooler Than Rest Of The State!

As the heatwave continues to grip the region, tourists shared their views on the rising heat and temperatures. They agreed that it is cooler inside Kanha National Park compared to outside due to greenery, and there's lots more oxygen, which has enhanced their safari experience.

The heatwave is making life tough, with temperatures hitting 47 degrees Celsius. More and more people are heading to the jungle to escape the grilling temperature. Even in the summer, several tourists are going to Kanha National Park, hoping to see the amazing tigers there.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lok Sabha Election 2024: MP Congress Predicts Landslide Victory With 330+ Seats To INDIA Bloc;...

Lok Sabha Election 2024: MP Congress Predicts Landslide Victory With 330+ Seats To INDIA Bloc;...

MP Tigress 'Sundari' Spotted Chilling In Swimming Poll At Kanha National Park Amid Sweltering Heat...

MP Tigress 'Sundari' Spotted Chilling In Swimming Poll At Kanha National Park Amid Sweltering Heat...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Entire Vote Counting Process To Be Video-Recorded For Evidence &...

MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Entire Vote Counting Process To Be Video-Recorded For Evidence &...

Rewa Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voter Count, All You Need to...

Rewa Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voter Count, All You Need to...

After MP Nursing College Scam, FIR Filed Against 6 B.Ed Colleges Over Fake Documents; STF Makes...

After MP Nursing College Scam, FIR Filed Against 6 B.Ed Colleges Over Fake Documents; STF Makes...