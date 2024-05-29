Gwalior Collector Orders To Shift Coaching Classes In Morning Due To Extreme Heatwave; Coolers Keep Transformers Cool

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior-Chambal is worst hit by heatwave in Madhya Pradesh, with mercury rising upto 47 degrees celsius. In such circumstances, Gwalior collector has ordered to shift coaching classes in the morning. Similarly, coolers were put on streets to keep the temperature of transformers in control, after reports of electricity poles blast in Bhopal, Sagar.

Collector Ruchika Singh Chauhan has directed coaching classes to shift online, allowing classes from 6 AM to 11 AM. Especially during afternoon study sessions, the administration has allowed coaching operators to conduct online classes without needing additional permissions.

Following the incidents, where transformers are getting damaged or catching fire, the electricity department has taken this step. Efforts are being made to protect large transformers installed at various intersections and 33/11 kV substations in Gwalior from overheating by cooling them with coolers. This ensures that they stay cool and are protected from damage due to overload and overheating.

For about ten days now, Gwalior has been baking in temperatures between 45 and 47 degrees Celsius, pushing up electricity use like never before. This extra demand is putting a lot of pressure on transformers and substations.

At the City Center substation of MP Central Region Power Distribution Company Limited, a survey was conducted of the 33/11 kV stadium substation. Here, not just one but two coolers were installed on a large transformer, ensuring a continuous flow of water to prevent the cooler from running out of water in the intense heat. For this purpose, some workers are kept in charge of looking after these coolers, making sure they work well and keep the transformers safe.

As temperatures rise, the mercury around these transformers has gone up to 75 degrees Celsius already. If it goes higher, there could be big problems, like blackouts or fires. So, these coolers aren't just nice to have but they're really important, saving Gwalior's electricity supply from the heat's danger.