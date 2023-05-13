MP: Teen girl who left home fearing studies, returns after 7 long years from Mumbai

Representative Image

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Fear of studies separated a 15-year-old girl from her family and kept her away for 7 long years. And now as she turned 22, she has finally returned home in Purni village of Khandwa district.

The police traced the girl in Badlapur city in Maharashtra.

A few days ago, the girl called her parents and said that she lives in Mumbai. The relatives informed the Mundi police about her. The police swung into action and traced the girl's number with the help of a cyber cell. Following which, a police team reached Mumbai on Thursday and brought the girl back. Later, the police handed over the girl to the relatives.

Case of kidnapping was registered after the teenager left

Regarding the issue, Mundi TI KD Tiwari said that the girl has studied till class VIII.

Relatives wanted her to study further, but she did not wish to. Due to which she left the house. The family had registered a case of her kidnapping.

The girl reached Khandwa by bus. From Khandwa, she boarded a train and reached Kalyan station in Mumbai. Later, seeing her crying a woman from Badlapur took the girl to her home.

Meanwhile, the teenager started working in a clothes shop.

After completing the 18 years of age, the girl got married. Later, the two got separated and the girl again started living with the lady.