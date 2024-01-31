 MP: Teacher Held For Offering Rs 50,000 Bribe To IAS Officer To Revoke His Suspension
Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Representative image

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur has been arrested for allegedly offering a bribe of Rs 50,000 to the district panchayat's chief executive officer (CEO) to revoke his suspension, officials said.

The incident took place on Tuesday at the office of IAS officer Tapasya Parihar, who is the CEO of Chhatarpur's district panchayat.

Parihar said the teacher, Vishal Asthana, posted at the government-run Kupi Primary School in the district, had been suspended for being continuously absent during the election training programmes last year.

The teacher had submitted a reply that he was on leave during the period. However, no one was authorised to sanction leaves during the election period, the official said.

A probe in this connection was pending against the teacher, she said.

Parihar claimed the teacher came to her office on Tuesday with a request of revoking his suspension and offered a bribe of Rs 50,000 following which she immediately informed the police.

Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said the teacher was booked under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act and later released on bail.

The accused will be questioned on Wednesday, he said.

