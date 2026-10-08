 MP Swamitva Scheme Row: 27 Patwaris Dismissed, 21 Suspended Over Free Property Registration; Protests Hit Revenue Work
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HomeBhopalMP Swamitva Scheme Row: 27 Patwaris Dismissed, 21 Suspended Over Free Property Registration; Protests Hit Revenue Work

MP Swamitva Scheme Row: 27 Patwaris Dismissed, 21 Suspended Over Free Property Registration; Protests Hit Revenue Work

As many as 48 patwaris in MP have faced disciplinary action, including 27 dismissals and 21 suspensions, amid a dispute over the Swamitva Scheme. Fifteen patwaris were suspended in Rewa alone. Protests have disrupted revenue work in several districts. The association opposes signing property documents as executors, fearing legal disputes. Talks with Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla are expected.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 08, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
MP Swamitva Scheme Row: 27 Patwaris Dismissed, 21 Suspended Over Free Property Registration; Protests Hit Revenue Work
MP Swamitva Scheme Row: 27 Patwaris Dismissed, 21 Suspended Over Free Property Registration; Protests Hit Revenue Work |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As many as 48 patwaris have faced action in Madhya Pradesh, with 27 dismissed and 21 suspended, following a dispute over the Swamitva Scheme. The patwaris are opposing their role in the free registration of 50 lakh rural properties. The action has triggered protests and affected revenue work in several districts. The matter has reached Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, while talks with Deputy CM Rajendra Shukla are expected.

15 Patwaris Suspended In Rewa

The biggest action was taken in Rewa on Thursday, where Collector Narendra Kumar Suryavanshi ordered the suspension of 15 patwaris over alleged negligence in Swamitva Scheme work.

According to officials, the patwaris failed to complete survey, verification and record-related duties despite receiving instructions and notices.

Following the action, the MP Patwari Association announced a shutdown of revenue work in the affected districts. In Dewas, patwaris protested outside the Collector's office until late Wednesday night.

Total Patwaris Dismissed

Agar-Malwa – 5

Ujjain – 4

Shajapur – 4

Ratlam – 4

Mandsaur – 4

Dewas – 3

Neemuch – 3

Total Patwaris Suspended

Rewa – 15

Guna – 4

Ratlam – 2

Matter Reaches CM Yadav

The MP patwari protest has reached Chief Minister Mohan Yadav. A meeting between association representatives and officials at the Principal Revenue Commissioner's office on Thursday ended without a decision.

The delegation has now been invited to meet Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla at Vallab Bhawan.

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Patwaris Fear Legal Disputes

Under the Madhya Pradesh Swamitva Scheme, the government plans free property registration for nearly 50 lakh rural properties, with estimated expenditure exceeding ₹3,800 crore.

The association fears that signing documents as executors could make patwaris parties to future land disputes and court cases.

It has demanded the withdrawal of disciplinary action and the removal of patwaris from the executor's role.

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