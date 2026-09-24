Patwaris, Tehsildars Hold Firm On Swamitva Registry Objections In Madhya Pradesh | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Uncertainty hangs over the implementation of Swamitva Yojana as patwaris and tehsildars remain opposed to conducting registries under the scheme until their demands are met.

Patwari Association president Upendra Baghel said the government had so far given only verbal assurances, with nothing in writing.

“From the last 5 days (since the roll out of Scheme), not even a single registry has been done in all 55 districts of the state,” he stated.

The Tehsildar Association is also abstaining from conducting registries under the scheme until its demand is addressed.

Tehsildar Association president Harsh Vikram said that so far there is no communication from the government regarding redressal of their demand.

Patwaris want that they should not be made executors in the scheme, while tehsildars want that the government should not deploy them as registry officers.

Both want that the government should use its registry department to do the registries and they should not be made party to registries in any form.

The revenue department is saying that they are only ex officio authorities on behalf of the government and they will not face any legal hurdles in future as they anticipate.

Both patwaris and tehsildars fear that if any property-related civil dispute arises out of registries, then they will have to face the music.

CM takes PS to task over deadlock

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a closed-door meeting with revenue department officers on Wednesday over the Swamitva Yojana imbroglio and pulled up department principal secretary E Rameshkumar for failing to resolve the objections raised by patwaris and tehsildars.

He sought to know what the department had done so far to resolve the issue and instructed it to address their apprehensions for smooth implementation of the scheme.

A senior revenue department officer told Free Press that efforts were still underway to resolve the issue.