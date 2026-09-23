Rahul Gandhi Promises Visit As Bhopal Teacher Aspirants’ Protest Enters Day 31 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The protest by teacher recruitment aspirants demanding an increase in the number of posts for Varg-2 and Varg-3 teacher recruitment continued for 31st consecutive day in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Selected teachers have also written a letter to Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. From the stage of Chhatron Ki Goonj, Gandhi assured the protesters of visiting them.

“We spoke to Rahul Gandhi’s team and they told us that the date of his visit and security arrangements would be decided soon,” said protesting teacher Ishant Shrivastava.

Narendra Rajput, a resident of Biaora in Rajgarh district, has been on hunger strike for the last 12 days. His condition deteriorated after he remained without water for several days, following which protesters gave him water. He is now continuing his protest on a hunger strike.

Meanwhile, police have served a notice to the protesters asking them to vacate the site, stating that they do not have permission to stage a sit-in there.