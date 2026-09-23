 Rahul Gandhi Promises Visit As Bhopal Teacher Aspirants’ Protest Enters Day 31
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalRahul Gandhi Promises Visit As Bhopal Teacher Aspirants’ Protest Enters Day 31

Rahul Gandhi Promises Visit As Bhopal Teacher Aspirants’ Protest Enters Day 31

Teacher recruitment aspirants demanding more Varg-2 and Varg-3 posts continued their Bhopal protest for the 31st day. Rahul Gandhi has assured them of a visit, though its date remains undecided. One protester remains on hunger strike, while police have ordered the group to vacate the unauthorised protest site at once.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, September 22, 2026, 11:18 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi Promises Visit As Bhopal Teacher Aspirants’ Protest Enters Day 31
Rahul Gandhi Promises Visit As Bhopal Teacher Aspirants’ Protest Enters Day 31 | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The protest by teacher recruitment aspirants demanding an increase in the number of posts for Varg-2 and Varg-3 teacher recruitment continued for 31st consecutive day in Bhopal on Tuesday.

Selected teachers have also written a letter to Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. From the stage of Chhatron Ki Goonj, Gandhi assured the protesters of visiting them.

“We spoke to Rahul Gandhi’s team and they told us that the date of his visit and security arrangements would be decided soon,” said protesting teacher Ishant Shrivastava.

Narendra Rajput, a resident of Biaora in Rajgarh district, has been on hunger strike for the last 12 days. His condition deteriorated after he remained without water for several days, following which protesters gave him water. He is now continuing his protest on a hunger strike.

Meanwhile, police have served a notice to the protesters asking them to vacate the site, stating that they do not have permission to stage a sit-in there.

Read Also
Datia RTO Inspector Found Dead In Bhopal House; Police Probe Suspected Murder-Suicide Case
Datia RTO Inspector Found Dead In Bhopal House; Police Probe Suspected Murder-Suicide Case

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source