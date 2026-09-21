Datia RTO Inspector Found Dead In Bhopal House; Police Probe Suspected Murder-Suicide Case

The constable allegedly sent a photo of the noose to his girlfriend | IANS

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The body of 35-year-old Datia RTO Inspector Meenakshi Gokhle was found inside a house in Lake Pearl Colony in Bhopal on Monday morning. Police found injury marks on her head and a blood-stained hammer near the body. The house belongs to Pawan Kumar Dwivedi, 35, who was reportedly known to Meenakshi and was studying LLB at a private institute in Bhopal.

According to Khajuri Sadak police, Meenakshi reached the house around 7 pm on Sunday with her friend Kritika and her three-year-old daughter. During the night, Kritika slept with the child in an inner room.

At around 7 am on Monday, Kritika woke up and found Meenakshi's body in the front room. She immediately informed the police, following which officers reached the spot and began an investigation.

Police Suspect Dispute Over Marriage

Police suspect that Pawan wanted to marry Meenakshi, while she was not ready for the marriage. Investigators suspect that the two may have had an argument late on Sunday night, after which Pawan allegedly attacked Meenakshi on the head with a hammer.

Police further suspect that Pawan later went outside the house and died by suicide by hanging himself from a tree around 20 metres away. A bank passbook was reportedly recovered from his pocket.

Meenakshi and Pawan Met in Indore

Preliminary investigation revealed that Pawan was originally from Sidhi district and had previously run coaching classes in Indore. Police said Meenakshi and Pawan met in Indore when she was unmarried and preparing for competitive examinations.

Additional DCP Sanjeev Pathak said Meenakshi's husband had divorced her around two years ago.

Police Examine Crime Scene

Police suspect that Meenakshi was attacked in the courtyard and that her body was later dragged into the first room, which was locked from outside.

Police and forensic officials examined the crime scene. Officials said the exact circumstances would become clear after the post-mortem report.

Meenakshi's father, Nandram Gokhle, said the family knew Pawan and had planned to discuss their inter-caste marriage with his family. He said Meenakshi had travelled from Datia to Bhopal with her daughter and Kritika on Sunday evening and was scheduled to travel to Indore.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |