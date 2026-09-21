 Bhopal Spa Centre Raid: Police Raid Spa Centres At Aashima Mall, Shivaji Nagar After Cop-Turned-Decoy Customer Offered 'Extra' Service For ₹3K
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Bhopal Spa Centre Raid: Police Raid Spa Centres At Aashima Mall, Shivaji Nagar After Cop-Turned-Decoy Customer Offered 'Extra' Service For ₹3K

Police conducted surprise checks at spa centres on Saturday following allegations of illegal activities. After finding nothing suspicious at Maple Spa in Mansarovar, officers sent a decoy customer to Millennium Spa in Shivaji Nagar. The customer was allegedly offered an extra service for Rs 3,000, prompting police to raid the centre.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 21, 2026, 12:52 PM IST
Bhopal Spa Centre Raid: Police Raid Spa Centres At Aashima Mall, Shivaji Nagar After Cop-Turned-Decoy Customer Offered 'Extra' Service For ₹3K
Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Police raided several spa centres in Bhopal on Sunday, after officers allegedly found evidence of illegal services being offered in the garb of body spa. Female staff and male customers were arrested. Acting on Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar’s instructions, a team checked Maple Spa in Mansarovar, Millennium Spa in Shivaji Nagar, and a spa operating at Aashima Mall on Hoshangabad Road. The action came after a cop posed as a decoy customer and asked for extra services at a spa centre. The staff agreed for the services and quoted Rs 3000. The decoy subsequently alerted the police team, which immediately raided the premises.

During the raids, police questioned the staff and checked the activities being carried out at the centres. Officials also verified the details of the employees and customers present at the premises at the time of the action. Police said further action would be taken if any violation of law was found.

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According to police officials, the required permissions and licences of all three spa centres are also being verified. Officials are also examining whether any prohibited services were being offered under the guise of body spa services. Police said that if any violation of law is found during the investigation, action will be taken against those responsible as per the rules.

The police action is part of a wider inspection of spa centres in the city following complaints and information regarding alleged illegal activities. Further action will depend on the findings of the ongoing investigation

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