Nearly 5.92 Lakh Bhopal Homes Are Illegal, Violates BVR-2012 And Over 5,000 Dilapidated Structures Raise Safety Concerns | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Nearly 5.92 lakh of the 7,40,923 census houses across Bhopal’s 21 municipal zones have some form of illegal construction or building-rule violation, with around 80% of the city’s homes violating provisions of the Madhya Pradesh Bhumi Vikas Rules (BVR), 2012.

The scale of unauthorised construction, combined with thousands of ageing structures, has raised concerns over public safety. The issue gained urgency after a recent house collapse in Indore killed four women workers and injured five others.

Similarly, some of the previous incidents in Bhopal highlighted the risks. In July 2024, a roof collapsed in Ibrahimpur, injuring two people. In August 2025, a balcony and wall collapsed in Kabadkhana, critically injuring three pedestrians and damaging vehicles.

According to Town and Country Planning (T&CP) officials, surveys and action against illegal construction are carried out under the BVR, 2012.

The rules empower building officers to inspect properties, stop construction that does not conform to sanctioned plans and cancel permissions in cases of non-compliance.

Authorities may also issue notices against buildings being used in violation of the rules, directing owners or occupants to discontinue such use or bring the structure into compliance within 10 days.

Written permission is required for construction, reconstruction, alteration or demolition, except for minor works such as partitions, false ceilings, gardening, whitewashing and opening or closing doors and windows.

7.4 lakh houses surveyed

Official data of the phase-1 census held in the month of April shows that all 3,285 House Listing Blocks across the city’s 21 BMC zones were covered.

The survey recorded 7,40,923 census houses, including 5,23,328 occupied residential houses, 1,18,159 vacant houses, 7,622 locked houses and 1,08,991 houses used for other purposes. A total of 5,39,320 households were recorded.

Nearly 740 govt buildings extremely dilapidated

Bhopal has over 5,000 dilapidated buildings, including 2,464 government structures. Of these, nearly 740 government buildings have been classified as extremely dilapidated.

Although notices are reportedly issued, particularly before the monsoon, questions remain over timely action to prevent accidents. Old Bhopal has around 75 buildings aged between 60 and 100 years.

Jahangirabad and Shahjahanabad have nearly 300 dilapidated structures and weak walls.

At Janta Quarters, around 600 Housing Board flats house nearly 2,000 people, despite redevelopment remaining pending for four years. Old Subhash Nagar and Gautam Nagar have more than 327 dilapidated buildings.

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MOS (Marginal Open Space) violations are visible across the city, along with FAR (Floor Area Ratio) violations and breaches of building development rules.

Several old houses have reportedly been expanded by adding floors, increasing the load on ageing foundations.

Bhuvan Gupta

Deputy Commissioner, BMC