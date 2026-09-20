Fake Passport Racket Prompts BMC Probe Into Suspected Forged Certificates In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After the exposure of a fake passport racket, Bhopal Municipal Corporation is set to begin scrutinising past cases of suspicious birth and death certificates and plans to lodge FIRs wherever forgery is established.

The BMC has also sought police action against a broker accused of facilitating the procurement of forged certificates and allegedly creating disturbances at BMC's birth and death registration branch at ISBT.

According to BMC officials, a network of brokers has been under surveillance following the fake passport case. Officials are also examining software and applications allegedly being used to prepare or facilitate fake certificates.

The BMC said several suspicious cases were linked to certificates forwarded by collector offices years after the original birth or death was registered.

Officials suspect that brokers approached the authorities claiming to be relatives of certificate holders. The corporation has also requested police that alleged brokers be barred from entering the premises.

Satyaprakash Badgainya, registrar, BMC birth and death registration, said certificates received from the collectorate would be scrutinised.

He said that if any suspicious or forged certificate is detected, then the corporation would seek registration of an FIR.

Broker nexus

In a complaint dated July 22, 2025, the birth and death registration branch had urged Govindpura police to initiate action against a Kolar Road resident.

The BMC alleged that the person operated under the banner of RTI Activist Forum (MP), which it claimed was an unregistered organisation.

The BMC's complaint alleged that brokers collect money from applicants by promising to arrange birth and death certificates without proper documentation.

The BMC further alleged that some brokers pressurise officials and registrars, abuse employees, create disputes and obstruct official work.

The complaint also alleges threats of physical harm and unauthorised entry into the registration office.

CCTV footage to be examined

The BMC said citizens submit applications at the birth and death registration counter located inside the ISBT complex, which brokers frequent.

The corporation suggested that CCTV footage from the premises can be examined to verify the allegations.

It also referred to a June 25, 2025 complaint concerning an allegedly fake birth certificate and sought investigation into the matter.