Car Hits Father-Daughter Duo On Bike In Bhopal; Angry Man Smashes Vehicle Windshields With Stones | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A father and his school-going daughter were travelling on a bike when a car hit them on a busy road in Bhopal, leading to a heated dispute between the two sides on Saturday. CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing the bike falling after the collision and the father confronting the car driver before allegedly smashing the car’s front and rear windshields with stones.

According to the CCTV footage, the car can be seen hitting the bike while the father and his daughter were travelling on it. The impact caused the bike to fall on the road. The father then got up and walked towards the car, apparently angry over the collision.

Father Tries To Confront Car Driver

The footage shows the father approaching the car and trying to speak to the driver. However, the car driver did not open the window or appear to respond to him.

Check out the CCTV clip below :

The man then appears to try opening the car door, but it does not open. He is then seen picking up a stone from the roadside and hitting the front windshield of the car. The impact damages the front glass.

The car driver then starts moving the vehicle away from the spot. As the car tries to leave, the father picks up another stone from the side of the road and runs after the vehicle.

Rear Windshield Breaks As Car Flees

The CCTV footage further shows the father hitting the rear windshield of the moving car with the stone. The rear glass breaks following the impact. Despite this, the car driver continues driving and leaves the spot.

The entire incident took place on a busy road, with several other vehicles seen passing through the area. The footage shows how the dispute escalated within moments of the initial collision.

Both Sides Approach Police

Following the incident, both parties reportedly reached the police station and submitted complaints regarding the matter. Police are examining the CCTV footage and recording statements from both sides.

The exact circumstances leading to the collision and the subsequent dispute are being investigated. Police will determine the sequence of events and further action based on the CCTV footage, statements and other available evidence.