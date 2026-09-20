Fake UK-Based Investment Scheme Dupes Retired Bank Employee Of ₹29 Lakh In Bhopal | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 69-year-old retired bank employee from Arera Colony was duped of Rs 29 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured him with promises of huge returns on investment in a company.

Several other residents of the city were also cheated of lakhs of rupees in separate incidents reported in the last 24 hours.

According to reports, retired bank employee Anaiya Purshottam was contacted by an unidentified person four months ago who told him about an investment opportunity in a UK-based company that promised high profits.

The victim initially invested a small amount. The fraudsters then showed him profits being credited to his account to convince him.

Encouraged by the returns, the victim continued investing larger amounts. However, when he recently tried to withdraw his money, the fraudsters asked him to invest more before the funds could be released.

Realising that he had been cheated, the retired employee approached the police. A case has been registered against unidentified cyber fraudsters and an investigation is underway by Habibganj police.

In another case, Ankit Verma, a resident of Shyam Nagar area in Habibganj, lost more than Rs 50,000 from his credit card account. Other cyber fraud cases were reported across the city during the same period.

A resident of Ashoka Garden was cheated of Rs 32,000, while another lost Rs 1.17 lakh. A youth from Ratibad lost Rs 45,000, while a resident of Chhatripura in Talaiya area was cheated of Rs 1.72 lakh.

In Hanumanganj, a person lost Rs 49,000. Three separate cases were reported from Chunabhatti, involving losses of Rs 2.98 lakh, Rs 90,000 and Rs 42,000.

Another youth from the Chhola Mandir area was cheated of Rs 98,000. Police have registered cases in all the incidents and launched an investigation.