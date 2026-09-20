Police Raid Spas In MP Nagar And Misrod Over Suspected Sex Rackets In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A special police team constituted by police commissioner Sanjay Kumar raided a spa centre operating in MP Nagar on Saturday night after receiving information about suspected prostitution-related activities.

The action was part of a wider police crackdown, with separate raids also continuing at several spa centres in a mall in the Misrod area on Sunday evening, which continued till late night.

Police officials said a decoy was first sent to the spa centre at Shivaji Nagar to verify the inputs, following which a raid was conducted with women police personnel.

Police found a woman and a youth in a compromising state inside one of the rooms. During the raid, police recovered Rs 8,500 in cash, 14 condoms, along with other material from the premises.

Police have named Aman Rajak (20), Ravi Verma and a woman identified as Pooja as accused in the case, who were running a sex racket on the pretext of running a spa centre.

The case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Police are investigating the alleged operation and the role of other persons associated with the spa.

Meanwhile, police teams conducted raids at multiple spa centres being run at a mall in the Misrod area. However, police officials were yet to provide details of the operation.

Separate charges for services

Police officials said the spa allegedly charged customers separately for different services.

A fee of Rs 1,000 was reportedly collected at the counter, after which customers were taken inside for a massage by women. The FIR further mentions that Rs 3,000 was allegedly demanded for sexual services.