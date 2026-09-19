Ganesh Utsav 2026: From 'Bal Ganesh' To 'Balancing Bappa', Check Out Must-Visit Ganpati Pandals In Bhopal

ost Visited Ganpati Pandals In Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya pradesh): Are you planning to visit Ganpati Bappa Pandals around Bhopal with your family and friends? Here is a list of some must-visit Ganpati Pandals in Bhopal. India is celebrating Ganesh utsav 2026 and Bhopal also welcomed Bappa with love and devotion. Ganpati Bappa’s idols are presided in every corner in the city. Hundreds of people are visiting these pandals every day and offering arti, showering flowers, singing, and dancing in Ganpati celebration in Bhopal.

Even social media is flooding with Ganpati celebration videos. At some places pandals are decorated in a Gen Z style, some are giving concert vibes. Even Ganpati Bappa idols are of different forms. From Bappa in a baby form to a king, every look can be seen. Take a look at the most visited Ganpati Pandals in Bhopal.

Rani Kamlapati Square Ganpati Pandal

In Rani Kamlapati Square Ganpati pandal, Bappa is presided in a child form along with Narsinghavatar. Here, Narsinghavatar is holding baby Ganesha in his arms. This cute look of Ganpati Bappa is attracting everybody's attention in the city.

Rani Kamlapati Square Ganpati Pandal |

7 Number Square Ganpati Pandal

Ganpati Bappa has arrived wearing an orange color outfit in a very cute elephant form on 7 number square in Bhopal. This adorable look of Bappa is very simple and calming.

7 Number Square Ganpati Pandal |

5 Number ke Raja

Ganpati Bappa in black and white themed dress looking very royal. Sitting in a Maharaja style on a throne giving a proper King’s vibe.

7 Number Square Ganpati Pandal |

Kolar Ke Raja

Looking for concerts in Bhopal? Kolar Ke Raja Ganpati celebration can give you a concert vibe. Here, Bappa is presided in Vira Ganpati form and can be seen holding a divine wheel up in his hands, killing demon Mushikasura.

Kolar Ke Raja |

Ganpati Enclave, Kolar Road

Here Ganpati Bappa has arrived in one of his cutest forms. Ganpati Bappa in his Bal roop (Baby form) sitting on a lotus has become a centre of attraction. A very cute little Ganesha is blessing every devotee coming for a visit.

Ganpati Enclave, Kolar Road |

Lalbaugh ke Raja in Kolar

Another most visited idol Lalbaugh ke Raja in Kolar. Here Ganpati Bappa presided very similarly to Lalbaugcha Raja in Mumbai. The decorations of the Pandal and idol look very beautiful.

Lalbaugh ke raja |

Piplani Ganpati Pandal

In Piplani Ganesh Pandal, Ganpati Bappa is giving a proper Maharashtrian look with red Safa Pagdi and Dhoti. A large number of devotees welcomed him.

Piplani Ganpati Pandal |

Minto Hall Ganpati Pandal

Ganesha at Minto Hall Ganpati Pandal has arrived with Lord Shiva. A very calm Ganpati Bappa sitting in front of ‘Raudra Rorp Mahadev’.

Minto Hall Ganpati Pandal |

Karond Ke Raja

In Karond Ganpati Bappa alongwith Riddhi-Siddhi and Lord Vishnu is getting worshipped. The theme of this idol is Ganpati Bappa’s Marriage and Lord Vishnu is showering blessings on the newly married.