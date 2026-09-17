Indore Ganpati Pandal Hopping: From 3-Tonne Clay To Royal Darbars, Check Out Some Iconic Ganesh Tableaus| VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across the city are bringing together grand pandals, colourful decorations and uniquely designed idols of Lord Ganesha. From the 14-foot clay-crafted Raja of Tilak Nagar, made using around three tonnes of clay, to Lalbagh’s blue-clad Raja and Rambagh’s traditional Raja set against a grand facade, each pandal has its own distinct look and style.

THE CUTE RAJA MADE FROM THREE TONNES OF CLAY

At Tilak Nagar, it is the face that draws attention.

The 2026 Tilak Nagar Ke Raja has a distinctly endearing appearance, giving the 14-foot idol a softer look than many of the more imposing Rajas across the city. Its expressive features have made the idol particularly appealing to visitors and children.

The scale, however, is anything but small. The three-tonne clay Ganesha stands 14 feet tall and has been made using approximately three tonnes of clay.

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That contrast makes the idol memorable — a large murti presented with a gentle, almost child-friendly expression.

The use of clay also gives the installation an environmental dimension. But unlike a pandal where the ecological message dominates the visual presentation, at Tilak Nagar it is the character of the Ganesha that makes the first impression.

A blue-clad Raja in a decorated darbar

Lalbagh's 2026 Raja takes a similarly traditional route but with a noticeably different colour palette.

Lalbagh Ke Raja is dressed prominently in blue, with an elaborate crown, floral garlands and traditional ornaments.

The Ganesha sits on a decorated throne, framed by a detailed backdrop with a carved, rich architectural appearance.

The blue clothing distinguishes the idol. Against the richly detailed setting, the colour gives the Raja a striking visual presence.

A traditional Raja behind a grand facade

At Rambagh, the eye is drawn first to the setting.

The 2026 Rambagh Ke Raja sits within an elaborate setup, with ornate architectural detailing framing the idol. The structure resembles a grand temple or darbar, giving the Ganesh a formal setting.

The idol is traditionally styled, while the elaborate facade and architectural elements around it add to the grandeur of the presentation.