Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: 'Bappa' Arrives With 'Mushak Raj' Riding Scooter In Indore | VIDEO |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video showcasing a unique Ganpati idol has surfaced on the internet from Indore. The clip shows Lord Ganesha riding on a scooter with his 'Mushak Raj', sending waves of excitement among the commuters on the street. The Mushak was seen wearing a helmet and riding the Activa, whereas Ganpati Bappa was sitting on the back seat enjoying the ride. Passerby captured the scene on the camera while organisers were taking the Ganpati idol in Indore from the workshop to their pandal.

Watch Indore Bappa's Modern Look:

Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Indore

There was a time when Ganpati idols were designed with coconuts, rice, peanuts, etc. Now, in the era of Gen Z, we are seeing him in a modern look. From being Ganpati Bappa’s Vaahan in Satyuga to now driving him on scooter in Kalyuga, even Mushak Raj was seen embracing the modern era transportation.

Another cute video of Ganpati Bappa

Another Ganpati video from Indore is going viral on internet. In this video Ganpati Bappa is seen riding on a Snow bear. A little Ganesha sitting on a huge white Snow bear and a baby bear giving Himalayan vibe.

Haldi Wale Ganesha Ji in Indore

During the Ganesh festival in Ujjain, a 22-foot-tall idol of Lord Ganesha was installed at the Avantika Gate of the Mahakal Temple by the Mahakal Van Ke Yuvraj Ganesh Aayojan Samiti.

The eco-friendly idol was made using around four quintals of whole turmeric roots. A video of the unique idol has become centre of attraction on the internet.

Watch unique Ganpati idol in Indore

The idol had been under construction in Indore for the past three to four months, with 12 artisans from Kolkata working on it.

In previous years, the committee had used unique materials to decorate Lord Ganesha’s idol. In 2025, cloves were used, while betel nuts were used in 2024 and peacock feathers in 2023.