Gen Z Style Ganesh Pandal With Club Lightboxes, Wishing Wall & 'Feel-Good' Vibes Attract Devotees In Indore | VIDEO

Gen Z style Ganesh Pandal decoration in Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video from Indore is surfacing on the internet, showcasing Gen Z-style Ganesh Pandal decoration. There was a time when Ganpati Bappa’s Pandals were decorated in a very traditional manner, but now with evolving technologies the idea and creativity are also upgrading. The clip showed how Gen Z has decorated Bappa’s pandal with club lightboxes and a wishing wall. This aesthetically modern decoration is attracting everyone’s attention on the internet and in the city.

Club Lightboxes Ganesh Pandal decoration in Indore

Since it is Ganesh Utsav 2026 in India, the internet is flooding with Bappa’s reels. One of which shows Ganesh Pandal's decoration is Gen Z style, including club lightboxes hanging by the roof, a wish wall, and ‘feel good’ quotes. This generation is vibing with Bappa in their own way, ‘the new way, the Gen Z way'. Even bypassers and commuters could not resist stopping and taking a better look and capturing Ganpati Bappa in camera. Everyone had a big smile on their faces, happy with the vibe that pandal was spreading around.

Watch the video here :

Ganesh Pandal LED decoration

We must have heard Gen Z saying Karma is real on the internet; well, they do believe in it too. In the Gen Z theme Ganesh Pandal decoration, they used Club LED lightboxes. These lightboxes contain quotes like ‘Good Karma’.

Wishing wall in Ganesh Pandal decoraation in Indore

There was a time when Millennials made sure you know Ganpati Bappa’s story, but now the times have changed. Gen Z is all set to let Bappa know our stories. They have installed a wishing wall in the Ganesh Pandal. This pandal is attracting almost every devotee in Indore. Many people have visited here in just two days since Ganeshotsav has started.