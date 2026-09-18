Madhya Pradesh Launches Free Registry Drive For 50 Lakh Rural Properties Under Swamitva Yojana In Indore | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Highlighting the Union government's achievements and attacking the Congress, BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Thursday defended the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday as Seva Diwas.

Nabin said Modi had lifted 25 crore people out of poverty and cited benefits including free ration, housing for four crore people, Ujjwala gas connections for 10 crore women and welfare payments through direct bank transfers.

“If we do not celebrate the birthday of such a public servant as Seva Diwas, then whose birthday should we celebrate — Rahul Baba's?” Nabin asked, responding to Opposition questions over Modi's birthday celebrations during the launch of the statewide free property registration campaign under the Swamitva Yojana in the city.

The programme at Gandhi Maidan was attended by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Nabin travelled around five kilometres from the airport to the venue in a roadshow and was welcomed by party workers along the route.

Addressing the programme, Yadav said people in cities could obtain bank loans against their houses, while rural residents often lacked legal documents establishing ownership of their properties.

He said registered ownership documents under the Swamitva Yojana would enable villagers to use their properties for financial purposes.

The campaign, launched on Sep 17, aims to provide free registration for around 50 lakh eligible rural properties across the state.

Yadav said the initiative would give rural residents formal ownership documents for their homes and land.

The first registry under the statewide campaign was handed over to Sitaram, a resident of Barod in Agar-Malwa district. Makhansingh Gurjar of Raisen was subsequently granted ownership rights.

Nabin praised Yadav and his team for implementing the initiative, saying it was not merely about protecting property but also about giving a large section of the population the right to live with self-respect.

“Those who had been wandering for decades for ownership rights are finally receiving their due,” he said, crediting Modi's efforts and Yadav's implementation of the initiative in Madhya Pradesh.