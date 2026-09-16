Single Village Scheme Contractors Stage Dharna Over Pending Dues At Jal Nigam Office In Bhopal | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Contractors of the Single Village Scheme staged a 'dharna' outside the engineer-in-chief's office at Jal Bhawan on Wednesday, demanding clearance of their pending dues.

Later, senior officials assured the protesting contractors that their dues-related issues would be resolved within the stipulated time.

Contractors reached the ENC office with drums, demanding payment of their pending dues. Their bills since June are still pending and due to this reason, they are facing financial problems.

The bills went into limbo due to alleged differences between additional director finance Anju Singh and ENC Sanjay Andhawan.

The file movement suffered due to their differences. In this regard, a show-cause notice was earlier issued to Anju Singh.

Jal Nigam Board managing director VS Chaudhary Kolsani said that the contractors' protest issue has been resolved by assuring a solution to their demands within a set time limit.

ENC has written a letter to chief engineer, superintending engineers and executive engineers of all divisions.

As far as payment of security deposit performance guarantee of completed schemes since 2018-21 is concerned, payment of those schemes whose Defect Liability Period has been completed successfully will be made in the next one month.

Similarly, instructions have been issued for payments under other heads and transfer of completed schemes to concerned panchayats.

Contractors stages dharna outside ENC office Jal Nigam over due clearance

The contractors of Single Village Scheme staged a dharna outside Engineer in Chief Office of Jal Bhawan, demanding clearance of their pending dues on Wednesday.

Later higher authorities assuaged the agitating contractors by telling that their demands will be solved within stipulated time.

Contractors reached the ENC office along with drums. Their bills since June month are still pending and due to this reason, they are facing financial problems.

The bills went into limbo due to alleged differences between Additional Director Finance Anju Singh and ENC Sanjay Andhawan. The file movement suffered due to their differences. In this regard, show cause notice was earlier issued to Anju Singh.

Managing Director Jal Nigam Board V S Chaudhary Kolsani said that contractors protest issue has been solved out by assuring solution of demands in set time limit.

ENC has written a letter to Chief Engineer, Superintending Engineers and Executive Engineers of all divisions.

As far as payment of security deposit performance guarantee of completed schemes since 2018-21 is concerned then payment of those schemes will be done in next one month whose Defect Liability Period has been completed successfully.

Similarly instructions have been issued for payments under other heads and transfer of completed schemes to concerned panchayats.